Umierov discusses strengthening air defense and providing Ukraine with missiles with Pentagon chief Austin

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umierov has a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"During today's phone conversation, the focus was on discussing the enemy's plans and how to disrupt them. He emphasized the need to continue to strengthen our air defense and provide Ukraine with more missiles," Umierov said.

