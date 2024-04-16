Journalists identify more than 50 thousand Russian soldiers killed in war in Ukraine

The journalists managed to identify more than 50,000 Russian servicemen who have been killed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by the BBC, Censor.NET reports.

The calculation was carried out by the Russian service of the BBC, the Mediaphone publication, and a team of volunteers who relied on information from official reports, newspapers, and social networks.

They found out that in the second year of the war, during which Russia promoted its "meat grinder" strategy, the number of Russian military killed was almost 25% higher than in the first year of the full-scale invasion.

According to the BBC, more than 27,300 Russian soldiers were eliminated during the second year of the great war.

"The total number of those eliminated - more than 50,000 - is eight times higher than Moscow's only official public admission of the number of dead in September 2022. The real number is likely much higher," the article says.

It is noted that the analysis does not include the killed militants in the territory of the Russian-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In addition, 9000 Russian prisoners who were eliminated in Ukraine were identified. The date of the beginning of the military contract and the time of elimination of more than 1000 of them were established.

The infographic shows that the "lifespan" at the front for half of the more than 1,000 former prisoners who fought in the Wagner PMC under the leadership of Yevhen Prigozhin was an average of three months, and for the same number of prisoners recruited later by the Russian Defense Ministry - two months.

