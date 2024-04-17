White House is ready to consider Johnson’s initiative to split bill on assistance to Ukraine and other partners into 4 parts

The Biden administration is ready to consider four different bills to fund national security needs, including aid to Ukraine, as proposed by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

This was announced by the White House spokesman for national security communications John Kirby, Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

"We do not support a separate bill that only funds Israel because Ukraine also needs ammunition. It is important that the House of Representatives move forward this week so that we can help Israel, Ukraine, and the Asia-Pacific region. As for the details, we will wait and see what the Speaker proposes. It's important that our allies Ukraine and Israel get the security assistance they need as soon as possible," the White House official said.

According to Kirby, before the White House can support the new initiative, officials need to read the full text of all the bills. At the same time, he says, at first glance, Johnson 's proposal may indeed help the Biden administration provide the necessary assistance to Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific region right now, at a critical time.

"The President has been very clear that we need to agree on this additional funding for national security as soon as possible. So we need to see movement in the House of Representatives this week," the official said.

In February, the White House said that President Biden would veto a separate aid package for Israel if it did not include assistance to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

At the same time, at another briefing, House Democratic leaders also said they were ready to work on some of the bills proposed by Speaker Johnson. However, according to Democratic Congressman Pete Aguilar, there are "some things" that need to be included in the final version of the documents.

"As soon as we have more clarity on this, we are ready to work on developing a process that will bring these bills to the table and, more importantly, deliver them to the president's desk," the lawmaker said.

According to Congressman Aguilar, approving the national security funding bill that has already been voted on in the Senate is the "fastest and most effective" way to provide assistance to Ukraine, but House Democrats are ready to move forward with separate bills to help Kyiv before the US Congress adjourns for the weekend next week.

As a reminder, on 15 April, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced his plan to consider initiatives to assist Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan, as well as provisions on other national security priorities, including a potential ban on TikTok and the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. Johnson proposed to bring these bills to a vote separately, but as part of a single procedural measure. The bills are expected to be voted on in the House of Representatives by the end of the week.