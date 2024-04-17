There were 68 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Most of them in Novopavlivka and Bakhmut sectors - General Staff

The enemy attacked the positions of Ukraine’s defenders in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Orikhiv and Kherson directions.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in the morning report of the General Staff of AFU.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched two missile and 64 air strikes, fired 75 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, the Russian terrorist attacks resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population.

Over the past day, Popivka and Vozdvyzhenska in Sumy region; Zolochiv, Vesele, Volokhivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka in Luhansk region were subjected to air strikes; Terny, Zarichne, Verkhniokamianske, Chasiv Yar, Spirne, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Semenivka, Pervomaiske, Solovyove, Bila Hora, Novobakhmutivka, Oleksandropil, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Odradokamianka, Kozatske in Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 9 times in the areas of Terniv, Torske, Hryhorivka in Donetsk region and Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our soldiers repelled 19 attacks in the areas of Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Semenivka, Netailove and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 20 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions 4 times near Staromaiorske in Donetsk region, Robotyne and north-west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made five unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 6 areas of concentration of personnel and 2 enemy control points.

Missile units struck 1 area of enemy concentration.