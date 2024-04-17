ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 456,050 people (+710 per day), 7,193 tanks, 11,624 artillery systems, 13,827 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 456,050 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.17.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 456,050 (+710) people,

tanks ‒ 7193 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 13,827 (+18) units,

artillery systems – 11624 (+15) units,

MLRS – 1046 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 760 (+1) units,

aircraft – 347 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 9279 (+2),

cruise missiles ‒ 2093 (+1),

ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 15,587 (+24) units,

special equipment ‒ 1910 (+2)

Watch more: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy occupiers’ IFVs, APCs, and MTBs in Kreminna direction. VIDEO

