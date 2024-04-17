Alert in Kyiv and number of regions, missiles in Chernihiv region heading for Kyiv region - Air Force (updated)
In the morning of 17 April, an air alert was declared in part of Ukraine. The air force spotted missiles flying in the direction of Chernihiv and Kyiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the online-map of air alerts.
As of 8.55 a.m., the alarm map is as follows:
According to the Air Force, the alert was issued due to a missile threat.
"A missile is heading for Chernihiv," the Air Force added.
"Missiles are in Chernihiv region, heading for Kyiv region," the Air Force later said.
"Kyiv - urgently take cover," the Air Force said at 9.02 a.m.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password