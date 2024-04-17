Family of ex-head of Lviv regional council owns numerous properties "presented by parents"

Former head of the Lviv Regional Council Oleksandr Hanushchyn and his wife Solomiya own several luxury apartments and hectares of land, which they allegedly received as a gift from their parents.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an investigation by NGL.media.

Hanushchyn, 45, was the chairman of the Lviv Regional Council in 2015-2020. He has spent almost all of his adult life in politics and public service. Starting out as an assistant to an MP at 25, he was elected to the Lviv Regional Council for the first time three years later, and became its chairman at 37. He has never been involved in business and declared a modest lifestyle. According to the documents, Hanushchyn owns only his parents' old house with a small plot of land in Rakhiv, Zakarpattia, which he inherited in March 2021.

His wife, on the other hand, owns numerous properties received as a gift from her parents.

It is noted that Hanushchyn's mother-in-law, 72-year-old Nadiya Tomynets, lives in the mountain village of Borynia and works as an infectious disease specialist at the local hospital. In the past two years alone, the village doctor has become the owner of seven plots in the Carpathians with a total area of 8.3 hectares - including almost five hectares of land in the vicinity of the Tustan fortress, an ancient Russian monument around which the tourism business is actively developing.

Tomynets used to own two apartments on Shevchenko Avenue in the centre of Lviv. In May 2021, she gave them to her daughter Solomiia, Hanushchyn's wife. This was not the first luxury gift she had given her daughter, as her mother had previously given Solomiia a house with several plots in Briukhovychi, a prestigious suburb of Lviv.

His wife's father, 76-year-old Nestor Tomynets, also gave his daughter three apartments in the "Great Britain" residential complex in Lviv.

"I have been working all my life! I work as a doctor and I work on the land! And my husband was working in Portugal for 17 years! Don't I have the right to buy these plots?" said Nadiya Tomynets in a conversation with journalists.

As NGL.media journalists found out, the land around the Tustan fortress was owned by the former regional council chairman's mother-in-law thanks to the decision of the Skole city council, with whose mayor Mykola Romanyshyn Hanushchyn has a particularly trusting relationship. For example, in July 2019, Hanushchyn and his wife were guests of honour at the wedding of Romanyshyn's daughter. It was Romanyshyn's signature that stood on the decisions of the Skole City Council to allocate land in Urych for free, which eventually ended up in the ownership of Hanushchyn's mother-in-law.

In a conversation with NGL.media, Ganushchin rejected the assumption that he was involved in the acquisition of this property.

"I have a marriage contract with my wife. The number one clause of this contract is that my wife and her parents, whom I love very much, are absolutely financially independent people and do not need any help from me," he said.

For many years now, the Hanushchyn family has lived in a 368 sq m house in the village of Briukhovychi, a prestigious neighbourhood on the outskirts of Lviv. This house, along with the land plot, officially belongs to Solomiya Hanushchyn and her children. When journalists became interested in this house, Oleksandr Hanushchyn claimed that it was a "gift from his parents". As of 2012, realtors interviewed by journalists estimated the house at UAH 2 million.

At the same time, it is impossible to estimate the real financial income of the former head of the Lviv Regional Council from open sources today - his latest declarations are hidden due to his status as a military officer. The latest declaration described in the media is his declaration for 2020. According to it, four years ago, his annual income was UAH 635.3 thousand, which was the salary of the head of the Lviv Regional Council. In the same year, his wife, Solomiya Hanushchyn, declared only UAH 21.3 thousand of income for the year.