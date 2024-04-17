Ruscists hit Chernihiv with rockets: there are casualties and wounded - RMA. VIDEO

Today, 17 April, Russian troops shelled Chernihiv. The explosions occurred during an air raid alert.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military District Administration Vyacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard during an air raid in Chernihiv.

The "arrival" at social infrastructure facilities. Unfortunately, there are victims. All emergency services are working at the scene," said Acting Mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako.

According to Chaus, the enemy launched three rocket attacks on Chernihiv, many civilians were wounded.