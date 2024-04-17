Russian strike on Chernihiv: 17 dead and over 60 injured reported. Numbers may increase (updated). VIDEO

A missile attack by Russian troops on Chernihiv in the morning of April 17 resulted in many casualties. So far, 17 people have been reported dead and 61 injured.

This was announced by the acting mayor of the city, Oleksandr Lomako, on the air of a national telethon on Wednesday morning, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, we already know about five dead. The search operation is still ongoing. Let me remind you that all services are working at the scene and the main task is to help the victims," Lomako later said in a telegram.

"As of 10:40 a.m., there are 8 dead and 18 injured as a result of Russian missile strikes on Chernihiv. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," Lomako later said.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a rescue operation was underway at the site of the hit, with people under the rubble. According to Zelenskyy, there are already 10 dead and 20 injured.

Later, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that 11 people were killed and 22 injured as a result of the Russian missile strike on Chernihiv.

In his turn, Lomako said at 12:12 pm: "As of now, there are 45 injured, two of them are children. Hospitals and medics continue to provide all necessary assistance."

According to Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the number of victims has increased again.

"A rescue operation is underway in the city of Chernihiv. Three missile strikes on the city center. An eight-story building was destroyed, four high-rise buildings, a hospital, a higher education institution, and dozens of cars were damaged. More than 50 victims, including three children, and 11 dead are now known. There may be people under the rubble. Rescuers and medics are making every effort to get people out and save their lives and health. All emergency services are working," he said in a statement.

Kuleba also informs that a staff has been set up at the site to provide the necessary assistance to those in need.

Authorities are working to quickly organize the work of commissions that will record the damage. People will be provided with all compensation for the destroyed property.

As of 12:46 p.m., Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported 13 dead and more than 60 injured in Chernihiv. Two children are among the victims.

"The victims are being provided with the necessary assistance. Police officers are making door-to-door visits to the damaged houses and helping the wounded. Psychologists continue to work. Employees of the bodies and units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Chernihiv region have organized blood donations for the needs of the injured," Klymenko added.

"61 people were injured, including 3 children. 3 people were rescued from the rubble. Search and rescue operations continue. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service are working at the site, psychological assistance has been provided to 53 people," the statement said.

As reported, today, 17 April, Russian troops fired missiles at Chernihiv. Chernihiv residents are urged to donate blood for the victims of the Russian missile attack.

As of 1:30 p.m., 14 people were reported dead.

At 3:45 p.m., the State Emergency Service reported that 15 people were killed in the attack in Chernihiv.

As of 4 p.m., 16 people were reported dead, the Interior Ministry said.

According to the State Emergency Service, the number of victims increased to 17.

"2 people died in the hospital. In addition, 60 people were injured, including 3 children," they added.