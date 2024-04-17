Law on mobilization in Ukraine has been published: it will enter into force on May 18

On Wednesday, 17 April, the law on improving certain issues of mobilisation, military registration and military service was published in the official publication of the Verkhovna Rada, the Voice of Ukraine. The document comes into force one month after its publication.

"This law shall enter into force one month after the day following the day of its publication," the document states.

Accordingly, the new law on mobilisation in Ukraine will come into force on 18 May.

The main provisions of the law on mobilisation:

The right to demobilisation of people with disabilities, as well as demobilisation in connection with the release from captivity (if the serviceman does not express a desire to continue service), remains.

All conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists must report to the TCRSS, CPAS or use an electronic cabinet to update their data within 60 days of the law's entry into force.

Men must have and carry their military registration documents and provide them at the request of the police or TCRSS staff.

When checking documents, an authorized representative of the TCRSS or a police officer may take photos and videos.

Evaders of military service will be restricted from driving.

Instead of conscription, basic military service will be introduced for a period of 5 (in peacetime) and 3 (in wartime) months. Ukrainians under the age of 24 will be able to choose the year and period of basic service.

Basic general military training is being introduced. Starting in 2025, it will become an element of education in educational institutions and will be conducted in universities of all forms of ownership.

Those who are partially fit must undergo a second medical examination. After that, they will be given the status of "fit" or "unfit".

Military personnel are entitled to compensation of 50% of the down payment on a mortgage loan when signing their first contract.

Consular services abroad. You must update your personal data in the TCRSS within 60 days. This can be done remotely by email, phone or through the e-cabinet.

Those who received a disability group II - III after 24 February 2022 (except for military personnel) must undergo a second medical examination to determine their fitness for service. This does not apply to active military personnel.

As a reminder, on 16 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the Draft Law on Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilisation, and Military Registration.

