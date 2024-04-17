Polish farmers block movement of trucks at two checkpoints, about 570 trucks are in queues - State Border Service

Currently in Poland, the movement of trucks is blocked at two checkpoints, demonstrators allow several trucks per hour, or restrict traffic altogether.

This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Service Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

Blocking is carried out in the direction of the checkpoints "Yahodyn" and "Rava-Ruska". Over the past day, Polish protesters have not allowed trucks to pass through these checkpoints in the direction of Poland.

Through "Yagodin", as before, the protesters allow a small number of trucks to pass towards Ukraine, especially if compared with the capacity of this direction. Over the past day, there were 80 of them. Demchenko noted that this is the largest infrastructural direction for crossing the border by trucks, which are capable of passing about 1,400 trucks in both directions.

As of Wednesday morning, there are a total of about 570 trucks in queues on the territory of Poland at these two blocked points.

Cars and buses cross the border freely everywhere, for this category of transport, movement on the other side of the border is not restricted.

Due to the "Dolhobychuv-Uhryniv" checkpoint, which was unlocked yesterday, registration and passage of trucks across the border in both directions are carried out as usual at this checkpoint.

Queues are maintained in the previously unblocked directions of the checkpoints "Krakivets" and "Shegyna". 850 and 600 trucks respectively. However, intensive traffic both on the way out of Ukraine and on the way in takes place in accordance with the capacity of each of the checkpoints.

