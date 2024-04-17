11 dead and 22 injured are known in Chernihiv. 25-year-old police lieutenant died - Ministry of Internal Affairs. VIDEO

As a result of the Russian missile strike on Chernihiv, 11 people were killed and 22 injured. There may be people under the rubble.

This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

A 25-year-old police lieutenant was killed by a Russian missile strike. The woman lived in a neighboring house and was at home on sick leave. She received a fatal shrapnel wound.

Russian attack on Chernihiv

On the morning of 17 April, explosions were heard in Chernihiv. Later it became known that the Russian occupiers had launched a missile attack on the city.

Chernihiv residents were called to donate blood for the victims of the Russian missile attack. There are 10 dead and 20 injured as a result of the Russian shelling.

