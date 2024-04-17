Military airfield in Dzhankoy in occupied Crimea is "legitimate target" for Ukraine - OC "South"

The strikes on the military airfield in the occupied Crimea are a continuation of the "cotton" season.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the United Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South Natalia Humeniuk said this on the air of Radio Svoboda ("Svoboda.Morning" project).

"In general, it is clear that this is a military airfield, that is, a legitimate target, a suitable object on which, among other things, army aviation was based. In addition, we know that during its location on the Crimean peninsula, using it as a powerful military hub, the Russians very they often changed the location of various units and moved them to move them away from possible damage. But not all maneuvers were successful," Humeniuk said.

However, what exactly was struck at the airfield, the head of the press center of the OC "South" did not say.

"The "cotton" season is going on in Crimea. We have to wait for the results from the General Staff. After all, the right of the "Jankoy first night". They must adhere to it. In fact, we never hide the fact that combat work is taking place. But we give verified results, such as are already specified, verified, and have official confirmation,'' Humeniuk emphasized.

Also remind, explosions were heard in the city of Dzhankoy in the area of the military airfield on the night of April 17. Later it became known that the satellite showed six centers of flame, recording the fire at the military airfield in Dzhankoya and next to it, where the occupiers had earlier withdrawn additional air defense installations.