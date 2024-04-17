Russia is preparing provocation against Ukraine related to alleged illegal trafficking of Western weapons in Africa - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Russian intelligence services are preparing another information operation against Ukraine. It will be related to the alleged illegal trafficking of Western weapons in Africa, in particular during the fighting in Sudan.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

"Against the backdrop of weakening positions of Russia and its proxies on the African continent, enemy special services are preparing another information operation aimed at our country. In particular, the Kremlin will try to accuse Ukrainian special forces of allegedly using weapons of foreign origin during the fighting in the Republic of Sudan," the statement said.

It is noted that for this purpose, Russian propagandists plan to publish in the media, in particular in Libyan media, paid publications and fabricated pictures of "trophy" weapons of American origin, previously captured by mercenaries of the so-called "Wagner" PMC during the war in Ukraine.

The DIU stressed that the purpose of such publications is to discredit Ukraine and its partners, as well as to accuse Western allies of uncontrolled arms trafficking involving Ukraine.

In addition, Russia will try to emphasise the fact that elite Ukrainian special forces are taking part in combat operations in Africa while Russia is fighting in Ukraine.

"At the same time, due to the religious holidays taking place in the Muslim world, including in some African countries, Russian special services were forced to fabricate the necessary photographic materials in Belarus," the intelligence added.

The DIU emphasises that Ukraine and its Defence Forces continue to act exclusively within the framework of international law and the UN Charter, respecting the sovereignty of all countries and have nothing to do with any illegal actions related to arms trafficking.