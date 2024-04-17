Kuleba after Russian attack on Chernihiv: Innocent people would not have died if Ukraine had sufficient air defense capabilities

After the April 17 missile attack on Chernihiv, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on partners to provide Ukraine with air defense equipment so that it could save civilian lives and defend itself against air attacks with the same level of effectiveness as in Israel.

Kuleba wrote about this on the X social network, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that at least 11 people have been killed and at least 22 injured after the attack of the Russian invaders on the center of Chernihiv, and this number may still increase.

"These innocent people would not have died or been injured if Ukraine had sufficient air defense capabilities. Three days ago in the Middle East, we saw what it looks like to reliably protect human lives from missiles. Ukraine's partners have the necessary means to help us save Ukrainian lives from with the same level of efficiency," Kuleba emphasized.

Watch more: 11 dead and 22 injured are known in Chernihiv. 25-year-old police lieutenant died - Ministry of Internal Affairs. VIDEO

He thanked Germany for the fact that it had already made an important decision to provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot battery.

"Based on President Zelenskyy's recent contacts, I will call on other partners to follow suit during my meetings with G7 allies in Italy this week," Kuleba added.