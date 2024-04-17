National Guard: One-third of hostile attacks in Bakhmut sector over last day were directed at Chasiv Yar

The occupiers are trying to break through the defences in the Bakhmut sector, putting pressure on Chasiv Yar, using aircraft and reconnaissance drones.

According to Censor.NET, the spokesman for the National Guard, Ruslan Muzychuk, said this in a commentary for LIGA.net.

The situation also remains quite tense in certain areas of the Novopavlivka and Avdiivka sectors.

"The enemy is trying to push through Ukrainian defences and make the most of its air superiority, namely aviation, during the assault operations," said the National Guard spokesman.

Muzychuk commented on the enemy's superiority in artillery. He noted that the Guards' counter-battery fight, the destruction of enemy artillery systems and ammunition depots, which, according to him, is successfully done by Guards units using drones, is essential.

"Over the past week, in particular, the Guards destroyed 112 enemy artillery systems along the frontline and focused on detecting and striking at logistics. In total, 10 large chemical weapons caches were destroyed, as well as more than 70 vehicles. These include military trucks that provide logistics," he said.

According to Muzychuk, the enemy is actively conducting aerial reconnaissance and is trying to deploy its reconnaissance drones as far into the depths of Ukrainian defence as possible.

"Therefore, the build-up of our electronic warfare assets is a defence against FPV and Mavic drones in the positions, as well as counteracting the enemy's efforts to identify targets and adjust possible strikes against them," he explained.

Also, according to the National Guard spokesperson, during the day, the enemy attacked 136 positions in the eastern sectors, and 124 in the southern sectors.