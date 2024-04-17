US Ambassador Brink on Russian attack on Chernihiv: Our support can save lives. We need to act now

US support can make a difference in Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression, and we need to act now.

According to Censor.NET, she wrote about it on the social network X.

"Another horrific Russian missile attack today, this time in the centre of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine. At least 11 people were killed and 22 injured.

Missile attack on Chernihiv on 17 April

Russia fired on Chernihiv at around 9:00 am. The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, said that "the enemy launched three missile strikes almost in the centre of the city".

There are 14 dead and more than 60 injured.

The Chernihiv Regional Blood Centre asks people to come and donate blood for the wounded, "especially negative Rh".