Due to weather, occupiers reduce use of reconnaissance drones in Southern direction, - Defence Forces

In the operational area of the Southern Defence Forces, daily counter-battery fighting and repulsion of enemy assaults continue. The enemy does not abandon its intentions to drive our units from their positions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Southern Defence Forces.

As noted, the occupiers carried out 4 assaults in the Orikhiv direction, including 2 near Staromayorske, 1 near Robotyno and Mala Tokmachka. They were unsuccessful.

"On the left bank of the Dnipro River, in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the enemy made 5 assaults towards the bridgehead near Krynky. Having suffered losses, they retreated to their original positions. Our soldiers continue to carry out comprehensive measures to hold and strengthen their positions," the Southern Defence Forces inform.

It is also reported that the occupiers are putting pressure with artillery shelling, air strikes, and using a large number of attack drones of various types. They do not stop aerial reconnaissance. Due to weather conditions, the use of enemy reconnaissance drones in the operational area significantly decreased over the past day. Only 18 units were recorded flying overhead, which is 10 times less than the usual daily average.

There are no enemy submarines in the Black and Azov Seas. Missile launchers are at their home bases.