National Police on Russian missile strike on Chernihiv: there is information about six missing citizens. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A search and rescue operation is underway in Chernihiv at the site of a Russian strike.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As of 01:30 p.m., 14 people have been reported dead and 61 injured, including three children.

"There is information about six missing persons. Social infrastructure facilities, a university building, a hospital, and 16 residential high-rise buildings in one of the city's neighbourhoods were damaged," the National Police added.

Police officers published a video from their colleague's body-worn camera, which captured the first minutes after the occupiers' attack on Chernihiv.

Read more: US Ambassador Brink on Russian attack on Chernihiv: Our support can save lives. We need to act now







Police and rescuers are providing all the necessary assistance to the victims, and psychologists are also working with the victims.

Missile attack on Chernihiv on 17 April

Russia shelled Chernihiv at around 9:00 am. The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, said that "the enemy launched three missile strikes almost in the centre of the city".

There are 14 dead and more than 60 injured.

The Chernihiv Regional Blood Centre asks people to come and donate blood for the wounded, "especially negative Rh".