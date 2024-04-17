West must not allow Putin’s "murderous plan" in Ukraine to win, - British Defence Secretary Shapps

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps commented on BBC journalists’ data identifying more than 50,000 Russian military personnel killed since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Shepps wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"This horrific stage proves that Putin does not care about his people. He would rather build new graves and fill them with the sons of Russia than admit that his invasion has failed. As he throws more and more soldiers into the meat grinder, the West must not allow his murderous plan to prevail," he stressed.

As a reminder, journalists have confirmed the elimination of more than 50,000 Russian soldiers as a result of the war against Ukraine.

They also found out that more than 27,300 Russian soldiers were killed during the second year of the great war, which is 25 per cent more than in the first year.

The count was carried out by the BBC's Russian service, Mediaphone and a team of volunteers, who relied on information from official reports, newspapers and social media.