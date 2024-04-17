ENG
Russia is beginning to see signs that US and its allies are getting tired, it’s getting harder for them to find ways to support Ukraine, - Minister of Finance Yellen

The US fears that Russia will be emboldened by the fact that the US and other countries cannot decide whether to continue to provide aid to Ukraine.

This was stated by US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, Censor.NET reports citing the European Parliament.

According to her, she fears that Russia may be emboldened by internal debates in the US and other countries about continuing to help Ukraine.

"I'm afraid that Russia is starting to see signs that the United States and our allies are getting tired, or that it's getting harder for them to find ways to support Ukraine, and that gives them hope that they can wait us out and wait for our resolve to break down," Yellen explained.

