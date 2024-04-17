Georgia’s parliament approves in first reading law on foreign agents similar to Russia’s

The Georgian parliament approved in the first reading the draft law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence", which sparked mass protests in the country.

According to Censor.NET, citing Radio Liberty, the document was supported by 83 deputies. No one voted against it.

The bill will require organisations that receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as "agents of foreign influence". The document is likely to be passed by the parliament controlled by the ruling Georgian Dream party and its allies.

Opponents say that "this law will harm Georgia's aspirations to join the European Union".

Read more: Georgian Foreign Ministry condemns Russian presidential "elections" in occupied Georgian territories

Critics have compared the draft law to Russian legislation, which is "used by the Kremlin to suppress dissent". Evasion of registration or failure to submit a financial declaration within the prescribed timeframe will result in a fine of $9,000.

Last year, the document was withdrawn after two days of mass protests and clashes between demonstrators and security forces.