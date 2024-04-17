China will not tolerate ’separatist activities’ in Taiwan, - Defence Minister Dong Jun

The Chinese Ministry of Defence has stated that the Taiwan issue is at the heart of China’s fundamental interests.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun said this during a video conference with Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin.

"The People's Liberation Army of China will never tolerate any 'separatist activities' in Taiwan or any outside connivance with them," he said.

The minister stressed that the Taiwan issue is at the heart of China's core interests, and "China's core interests must not be violated".

