ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3903 visitors online
News
4 359 36

China will not tolerate ’separatist activities’ in Taiwan, - Defence Minister Dong Jun

цзюнь,дун

The Chinese Ministry of Defence has stated that the Taiwan issue is at the heart of China’s fundamental interests.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun said this during a video conference with Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin.

"The People's Liberation Army of China will never tolerate any 'separatist activities' in Taiwan or any outside connivance with them," he said.

The minister stressed that the Taiwan issue is at the heart of China's core interests, and "China's core interests must not be violated".

Read more: Scholz urges China not to help Russia

Author: 

China (621) Taiwan (31)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 