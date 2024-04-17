Ukraine in list of countries with lowest level of fear of nuclear threat - survey

Ukraine is among the countries with the lowest level of fear of nuclear threat.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted as part of the End of Year 2023 project, Censor.NET reports citing ZN.ua.

In Ukraine, the survey was conducted by the Rating Group in cooperation with the world-famous Gallup International research institute.

The survey's interpretation states that the world's population's fear of the nuclear threat has not significantly decreased over the past year. Two-fifths of respondents now see a high risk of nuclear weapons use. Almost the same number of people assess the risk of nuclear weapons use as moderate, while 14% of respondents see no risk.

Read more: Most Ukrainians believe in victory. They expect it in year or two - poll by Razumkov Center

It is noted that our country is among the countries where the population has the lowest level of fear of a nuclear strike.

Our citizens have always had a great sense of humour, even at times when the threat of a nuclear strike by the occupation forces seemed real. In particular, in September last year, after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to use nuclear weapons, Ukrainians began actively discussing on social media the idea of gathering on Mount Shchekavitsa and having an orgy in the event of a nuclear strike.

Apart from Ukraine, Armenia, Pakistan, and Iran have the highest percentage of people who think there is no such risk.

Citizens of Argentina, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ecuador, and Syria believe that the risk of a nuclear threat is high.