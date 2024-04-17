Media: Russians tried to block some Ukrainian satellite channels during attack on Chernihiv. LIST
Simultaneously with the attack on Chernihiv, the enemy attempted to jam the satellite broadcasts of 39 channels. Broadcasting was suspended until the problem was resolved.
This was reported by 1+1 media, according to Censor.NET.
"There have been further attempts to jam the satellite broadcasting of Ukraine on the Astra 4A 11766 H transponder, where 39 TV channels are broadcast," the statement said.
The channels that were attacked include:
- 1+1 Ukraine,
- 1+1 Marathon,
- 2+2 TV Channel,
- TET,
- PLUSPLUS,
- Bigudi,
- KVARTAL TV and others.
"We recommend, if possible, to ensure the reception of TV signals from various alternative sources - T2, cable, OTT, Internet (TV channels' websites, YouTube)," 1+1 media added.
