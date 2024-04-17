Russia will never return Crimea to Ukraine and will not withdraw from Donbas, - Slovak PM Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico tells members of the Parliamentary Committee on European Affairs that Russia will not return the occupied Crimea and Donbas to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports this with reference to European Pravda.

According to him, the recognition of the principle of territorial integrity in the case of Ukraine is only a theory of international law, and any peace will be expensive, and the Russians will win militarily.

"From the point of view of international law, each of us recognises the territorial integrity of another country, its sovereignty and inviolability of borders. This is a good theory of international law. But... the Russians will never give up Crimea, they will never leave Donbas and Luhansk," Fico said.

He also expressed the opinion that Ukraine does not have the military potential and military strength to confront Russia.

Read more: West must not allow Putin’s "murderous plan" in Ukraine to win, - British Defence Secretary Shapps

"It has no military solution and will never have one. There will only be 100,000 more dead on one side and on the other. The only thing that can help is if NATO intervenes, and that would be World War III," Fico said.

He reiterated his call for a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and said that negotiators could propose, for example, a special status for the Russian-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine, and then hold a referendum on their future.

"You can draw air castles, but the Russians are not going to leave, this is theirs," he said.