Invaders reduce number of attacks at Bakhmut and Novopavlivka directions by one third - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Russian troops reduced the number of attacks in the East by one third. Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 19 attacks in the Bakhmut direction and 20 in the Novopavlivka direction over the last day, while 33 and 30 firefights were recorded accordingly the day before.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping of troops, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing Armyinform.

"There were attempts to break through via various detours on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar. All attempts were repelled," Voloshyn said.

He also noted that the enemy is using small assault groups, often on ATVs, trying to quickly land infantry in trenches and return for reinforcements. The situation remains difficult but under the control of the Defense Forces.

