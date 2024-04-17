Germany launches initiative to find additional air defense systems for Ukraine

The German government has appealed to its NATO and EU partners, as well as to third countries, with an initiative to seek additional air defense systems for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Tagesschau.

The initiative was taken by the German Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs.

Ministers Boris Pistorius and Annalena Burbock have already appealed to partners from the EU and NATO, as well as to third countries, ministry spokesmen said.

They did not provide further details but noted that the Immediate Action for Air Defense initiative aims to provide Ukraine with even more air defense support as soon as possible.

"We need to take another serious look at whether there are other systems that can be provided to Ukraine quickly," the spokesman said.

