EU Ambassador Mathernova on Russia’s attack on Chernihiv: Russia must pay for these war crimes

European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova said that Russia must pay for its war crimes.

According to Censor.NET, Maternova wrote about this in the social network X.

"Another terrible attack by Russia, this time on the center of Chernihiv. 14 innocent people have already been killed, and civilian infrastructure has been damaged. People are still under the rubble. Russia must pay for these war crimes," she emphasized.

Missile attack on Chernihiv on 17 April

Russia shelled Chernihiv at around 9:00 am. The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, said that "the enemy launched three rocket attacks almost in the centre of the city".

There are 14 dead and more than 60 injured.

The Chernihiv Regional Blood Centre asks people to come and donate blood for the wounded, "especially negative Rh".

