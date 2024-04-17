Russian hackers are trying to gain access to computers and phones of military personnel via messengers - State Special Communications Service

The Governmental Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine CERT-UA, which operates under the State Special Communications Service, reports increased activity of the UAC-0184 group, which is trying to gain access to computers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to steal documents and messenger data.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Special Communications Service.

Attackers use popular messengers, social networks and other platforms for dating and communication to spread malware. Their methods include:

bait messages: for example, about the opening of enforcement proceedings/criminal case; video of military operations; request for acquaintance, etc;

files (archives) with a request for assistance in opening/processing them.

Hackers use such malware, among other things, to steal and download data from a computer, including messages and contact details of the Signal messenger, which is quite popular among the military.

According to the State Special Communications Service, any reckless online activity of a serviceman (for example, publishing a photo in uniform) makes it easier for attackers to identify priority targets for attacks.