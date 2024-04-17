ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3807 visitors online
News
1 162 1

Russian hackers are trying to gain access to computers and phones of military personnel via messengers - State Special Communications Service

хакер,шахраї,хакери

The Governmental Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine CERT-UA, which operates under the State Special Communications Service, reports increased activity of the UAC-0184 group, which is trying to gain access to computers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to steal documents and messenger data.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Special Communications Service.

Attackers use popular messengers, social networks and other platforms for dating and communication to spread malware. Their methods include:

  • bait messages: for example, about the opening of enforcement proceedings/criminal case; video of military operations; request for acquaintance, etc;
  • files (archives) with a request for assistance in opening/processing them.

Hackers use such malware, among other things, to steal and download data from a computer, including messages and contact details of the Signal messenger, which is quite popular among the military.

Read more: Ukrainian intelligence attacked servers of Russian Defense Ministry and gained access to secret documents. PHOTOS

According to the State Special Communications Service, any reckless online activity of a serviceman (for example, publishing a photo in uniform) makes it easier for attackers to identify priority targets for attacks.

Author: 

hacker (146) social networks (46) State Service of Special Communications (25) cybersecurity (77)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 