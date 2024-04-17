European Parliament proposes EU to urgently develop plan for Ukraine’s victory

The European People’s Party, which is the largest group in the European Parliament, proposes to develop an "EU Plan for Ukraine’s Victory."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

This statement was preceded by the adoption by the EPP of a special resolution on the EU Plan for Ukraine's Victory, which aims to address the shortcomings by introducing specific measures to reform the entire military assistance system, as well as to move from individual to collective action and resource allocation.

"This plan would provide a basis for collective EU decisions and the implementation of urgent steps on military assistance to Ukraine, necessary for its victory," the statement said.

In its statement, the party emphasizes that Ukraine's decisive victory and Russia's defeat are crucial for European and global security.

"Everything necessary, including timely military, economic, political and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, must be provided to win the war as soon as possible and prevent further erosion of global security," it said.

The EPP emphasizes that only continued transatlantic unity and resolve in military support for Ukraine can stop this war and deter future aggression.

According to the resolution adopted by the EPP, the Plan should ensure that Western military support exceeds 0.25% of Western GDP annually, which would provide three times more military support to Ukraine than Ukraine received in 2023.

