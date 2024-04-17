NATO countries should provide more military assistance to Ukraine, not spend 2% of GDP on defence - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO member states should give priority to increasing military assistance to Ukraine rather than implementing their own defence spending plans.

Stoltenberg said this at a press conference in Brussels on 17 April after meeting with the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Denmark and the Czech Republic, Censor.NET reports citing Evropeiska Pravda.

The NATO Secretary General noted the decision of Denmark and the Netherlands to provide additional military assistance to Ukraine, which they announced in recent days, as well as the Czech initiative to search for artillery shells.

"But Ukraine needs more. So, if Allies are faced with a choice between meeting NATO's defence spending targets and providing more assistance to Ukraine, my message is clear: send more to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

As an example, the NATO Secretary General cited Denmark, which has transferred all of its artillery systems to Ukraine, but at the same time "has concrete plans to replenish them".

