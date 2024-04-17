6 more Ukrainian children with their families returned from Russian occupation

The Save Ukraine team returned 6 more Ukrainian children and their families from the Russian occupation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram by the founder and head of the Save Ukraine charity organisation Mykola Kuleba.

He noted: "It's hard for families to remember what they went through, but we have to talk about the crimes committed by the Russian Federation on our land."

Marina met the beginning of the full-scale invasion on maternity leave with her one-year-old daughter, Sofia, in her arms. The first months were the most difficult for the family, as the daughter and her mother could neither eat nor sleep amidst enormous stress. Russian fighter jets flew over the village at the level of power lines. Constant searches began: the military entered every house and checked everything. Later, the population was forced to take Russian passports, not even allowed to pass a checkpoint without them.

Read more: UAE government donates 5 thousand laptops for Ukrainian schoolchildren

Olena and her sons lived 10 km from the front line. She remembers that morning, 24 February, very well. She went out on the porch in her nightgown and heard explosions, and she was very scared. She woke up the boys and spent several days hiding in the barn from the shelling. A week later, the village was completely occupied. We didn't go anywhere for two months, the first time we went to the city was in late April to buy food. It was very scary all the time. But in the summer, total filtration began, FSB officers came, interrogated us, searched for something, and forced us to send our children to a Russian school. So there was no choice - Olena and her sons were forced to leave their home.

"We are immensely grateful to our biggest partners #WeAreAllUkrainians and Humanity Foundation and all our partners for their support of our child rescue missions," Kuleba wrote.

As of today, 290 children have been returned to Ukraine from Russia and the TOT.