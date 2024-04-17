Long-term contracts and planning will become an important incentive for active development of Ukraine’s defence industry, - Belbas

Long-term contracts and planning will be an important incentive for the active development of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex.

This was stated by Vladyslav Belbas, CEO of Ukrainian Armour LLC, in an interview with Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

"A planned procurement, stretched over time, with some kind of advance payment, financing of these projects, will give a much greater, better economic effect than "I need it tomorrow", "let's wait until you have it in stock", he said.

Belbas stated that at the moment, despite the third year of the war, customers are not planning any long-term purchases, but want today for tomorrow.

"We are in a war of economies, a war of budgets, a war of attrition, and we have to plan our financial resources, use them as efficiently as possible and treat them with the utmost care," said the CEO of Ukrainian Armour.

Read more: EU Ambassador Mathernova on Russia’s attack on Chernihiv: Russia must pay for these war crimes

According to him, Ukrainian Armour is ready to significantly increase production in the event of a long-term contract.

"We are not asking the state to revise the cost of the product or to finance fixed assets, meaning the organisation of production facilities, equipment, etc. We are ready to significantly increase production in the case of a long-term contract," he assures, because "long-term contracts allow us to plan and purchase production facilities and equipment to increase production."