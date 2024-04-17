Zelenskyy discusses NATO-Ukraine Council meeting with Stoltenberg and Russian attack on Chernihiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had a conversation.

The head of state wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg confirmed the convening of an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at Ukraine's request. It will be held on April 19 at the level of defense ministers.

"I am grateful to Jens Stoltenberg and partners for their quick response. Ukraine needs immediate steps to strengthen its air defense," the President noted.

In addition, he informed the NATO Secretary General about the morning attack of Russian occupants on a hotel in Chernihiv and the consequences of Russian terror for the Ukrainian energy sector.

The parties also discussed the implementation of initiatives to supply Ukraine with missiles.

Read more: NATO countries should provide more military assistance to Ukraine, not spend 2% of GDP on defence - Stoltenberg