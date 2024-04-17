There were 71 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Ukrainian defence forces repelled 19 Russian attacks in Bakhmut dection, - General Staff

The seven hundred and eighty-fourth day of the Russian Federation’s large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. During the day, 71 combat engagements were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the evening report of the General Staff.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 43 air strikes, fired 43 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

In the morning, the enemy fired rockets at the city of Chernihiv. According to preliminary data, the attack killed 17 people, injured over 60 people, including 2 children, and rescued 3 people from the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone of 10th SMAB eliminates occupier. VIDEO

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. More than 15 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Kliusy, Yelino, Leonivka in the Chernihiv region; Sydorivka, Bila Bereza and Bilopillia in the Sumy region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked our positions 4 times near Novosergiivka, Kharkiv region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Sinkivka, Petropavlivka and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defence forces repelled three attacks near Nevske in the Luhansk region and Terny in Donetsk region. Artillery and mortar shelling hit more than 10 localities, including Makiivka in the Luhansk region; Yampolivka, Torske, and Zarichne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 19 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Vyymka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation. He conducted air strikes near Verkhnekamianske, Ivan-Daryivka, Spirne, and Diliyivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, and Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled nine attacks in the areas of Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretine, Novokalynove and Pervomaiske in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air power, tried to force our units out of their positions. He also carried out air strikes near the settlements of Pervomayske, Solovyovo, Novokalynove, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha, Novobakhmutivka, Sokil and Oleksandropil in the Donetsk region. About 15 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, and Netaylove in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Vodiane, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops 15 times. He also carried out air strikes in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Invaders reduce number of attacks at Bakhmut and Novopavlivka directions by one third - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 3 times in the Staromayorsk area of the Donetsk region. He launched an air strike near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Chervone, Bilohiria and Shcherbaki in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to force our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, with the support of aviation, it carried out 2 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky, Kherson region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Beryslav, Tokarivka, Tiahynka, Olhivka, Poniativka, Inzhenerne, and Vesele in the Kherson region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 8 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.