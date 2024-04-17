Ukraine’s power system lost 8 GW of capacity due to Russian shelling - Shmyhal

In recent months, Ukraine’s energy sector has suffered heavy losses as a result of Russian missile attacks - more than 8 GW.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The energy sector has suffered huge losses in recent months. We have lost more than six gigawatts of capacity in our power system, and there is a risk of even greater losses: last week we lost two more gigawatts," Shmyhal said at the US-Ukraine Partnership Forum in Washington.

"That is why the reconstruction of the energy sector will be one of the priorities for Ukraine's recovery," the prime minister emphasized.

Shmyhal noted that although the country has lost a lot, it has already regained a lot and can regain even more if the reconstruction is accompanied by modernization and renewal. According to him, during the reconstruction, Ukraine is focusing on a more decentralized energy system with a greater share of renewable energy sources.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Ukraine's recovery would be the largest international project since World War II, and the country is creating all the necessary conditions for this, including implementing reforms that create a favorable investment climate.

Before the war, the installed capacity of Ukraine's power system exceeded 50 GW, but as of May last year, NPC Ukrenergo estimated its losses due to the Russian occupation and damage caused by shelling at 27 GW.