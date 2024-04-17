Shmyhal and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Raimondo discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia in field of technology

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal meets with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to discuss tougher sanctions against Russia in the technology sector.

According to Censor.NET, the Prime Minister wrote about this in his telegram channel.

"We discussed the strengthening of sanctions against Russia, particularly in the field of high technology, during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. We must weaken the aggressor's ability to produce new missiles and drones. The effective application of sanctions is an extremely important area of countering Russian weapons," Shmyhal emphasized.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the need to confiscate frozen Russian assets.

"We also touched upon the topic of economic cooperation. Access to markets and trade is the most effective way to support the Ukrainian economy here and now, when investment projects are at the planning stage. Gina Raimondo's initiative to exempt Ukrainian steel from duties has become an important support for companies operating in cities under constant shelling," he added.

Read more: Ukraine’s power system lost 8 GW of capacity due to Russian shelling - Shmyhal