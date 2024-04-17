HACC sentences Plekhov, mayor of Reni, to 9 years in prison, who is accused of extortion

The High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced Ihor Plekhov, mayor of Reni, Odesa region, to 9 years in prison and Ivan Poidolov, former deputy of the Reni City Council, to 10 years for receiving $50,000 in undue advantage.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the HACC press service.

"On April 17, a panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court found guilty the Reni mayor of Izmail district, Odesa region, and a former deputy of the local council. They were found guilty of committing a criminal offense under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The defendants were sentenced to imprisonment for a term of 9 and 10 years, respectively, with disqualification to hold positions in local government and state authorities for a term of 3 years, with confiscation of all their property," the statement said.

The verdict has not entered into force and may be appealed within 30 days to the HACC Appeals Chamber.

Read more: Ex-Defense Ministry official Liev left without pre-trial restrictions - Transparency International Ukraine

As you know, Poidolov was tried in absentia, as he is a fugitive from justice.

According to the prosecution, Ivan Poidolov, a deputy of the Reni City Council, who also holds the position of chairman of the standing committee dealing, in particular, with land issues, acting in prior conspiracy with the mayor Ihor Pliekhov, received part of the $50,000 bribe from a citizen for securing the lease of a communal land plot of about 2.5 hectares. The total amount of the bribe requested by the officials was USD 100 thousand.

In January 2023, the NABU exposed the mayor of a city in Reni and a member of the local council for receiving a $50,000 bribe.