New US aid package for Ukraine includes $61 billion for Ukraine and allies and transfer of ATACMS

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson introduces a new bill to help Ukraine, providing $61 billion and transferring ATACMS to Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the text of the document.

According to it, almost $28 billion will be allocated for all operations related to US military assistance to Ukraine.

In particular, $13.8 billion by September 30, 2025, will be allocated to the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative program, under which the Pentagon signs contracts with American defense companies to provide Kyiv with new weapons and equipment.

In addition, a little more than $13.4 billion can be used to replace and repair weapons transferred to Ukraine, as well as to finance training for Ukrainians.

Additionally, the Johnson project provides $1.6 billion for the Foreign Military Financing program, which provides grants for the purchase of weapons from manufacturers.

Read more: Congress will vote on Ukraine aid this Saturday night, - Speaker Johnson

In addition, the bill states that Joe Biden's administration should "as soon as possible" transfer long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine. At the same time, the US president may postpone this decision if it "would be detrimental to the interests of US national security."

The bill also provides for the allocation of $7.85 billion in economic assistance in the form of loans until September 30, 2025.

Among the conditions for spending these funds is a ban on pension payments.

At the same time, after November 2025, the US president will be able to write off 50% of the debt on these loans, and from January 1, 2026 - 100% of the debt, provided that this decision is supported by Congress.

Johnson's bill contains a number of reporting requirements for the Biden administration.

In particular, within 30 days of its adoption, the administration must provide Congress with a report on all weapons and related funding that the United States has provided to Ukraine since February 24, 2022. And within 60 days, a report on how the weapons account was monitored.

In addition, within 45 days, the US Congress must receive from the Biden administration a "strategy to support Ukraine", which should be multi-year and contain a list of "specific goals" that the administration seeks to achieve.

Earlier, it was reported that the vote on aid to Ukraine in Congress will take place this Saturday evening.

Read more: White House is ready to consider Johnson’s initiative to split bill on assistance to Ukraine and other partners into 4 parts