EU countries should do more to provide Ukraine with air defense systems - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz calls on EU leaders to provide Ukraine with air defense assets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"We know that we have to do more than we have done so far to support Ukraine. This primarily concerns the need for air defense equipment... I see my goal at this summit as convincing many people to return home and see what they have, because it must be done quickly, not later," the German Chancellor said before the EU summit.

Scholz reminded that Germany has already transferred two Patriot systems and decided to transfer another one, and emphasized that he hopes this step "will encourage others to do the same, to see what capabilities they have in terms of their own stockpiles to improve Ukraine's ability to defend itself."

Along with the initiative on ammunition and artillery ammunition, which is supported by everyone, the air defense initiative is something that is urgently on the agenda, the head of the German government emphasized. Scholz also reminded that Germany is currently the European leader in providing military assistance to Ukraine with 28 billion euros of donated or pledged support, which is far ahead of other countries.