Power restrictions for industrial consumers are possible in all regions of Ukraine tomorrow - Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo announced electricity restrictions for industrial consumers and urged everyone to use electricity sparingly.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrenergo

"On April 18, from 8:00 to 22:00, it may be necessary to apply controlled restrictions on energy supply to industrial consumers (power limiting schedules).

They will be applied equally to businesses and industrial enterprises in all regions of Ukraine. The scope of restrictions is insignificant. Restrictions will not be applied to critical infrastructure facilities and defense companies.

According to Ukrenergo, the need to limit energy supply is a consequence of Russia's massive missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian power plants.

Read more: Ukraine’s power system has lost significant amount of electricity generation due to Russian attacks, - Halushchenko

Due to the cold snap, electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased. The power system is facing a power shortage.

"We ask all consumers to use electricity sparingly. And the industry is asked to use electricity imports as much as possible," the company said.

Read more: All settlements of Kyiv region are connected to electricity - RMA

What is known about the consequences of Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine's energy sector?

As reported, during the largest attack on the Ukrainian energy sector during the full-scale war, eight missiles hit the Dnipro HPP on March 22, causing the plant to shut down. According to Ukrhydroenergo, the company lost 20% of its generating capacity as a result. In addition, Kharkiv CHPP-5 sustained extensive damage and shut down.

DTEK Group initially estimated that "about half" of its generating capacities were damaged in the massive hostile attack on the Ukrainian power grid on March 22. After the massive attack on March 29, the company said that 80% of its thermal power units were damaged.

The state-owned Centrenergo stated that on March 29, Russian strikes destroyed the Zmiivska TPP. On April 11, the Russian occupiers completely destroyed Trypillia TPP, which was an important supplier of electricity to Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Zhytomyr regions. As a result, the state-owned Centrenergo lost 100% of its generation.