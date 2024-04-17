Stoltenberg: NATO countries have enough air defense systems, some can be transferred to Ukraine

NATO countries have enough air defense systems to transfer some of them to Ukraine.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The reality is that, of course, we have enough systems that we could supply much more to Ukraine when it comes to air defense in general, as well as when it comes to Patriot batteries. And this is exactly what we are working on," the NATO Secretary General said.

At the same time, Stoltenberg refused to name the number of Patriot batteries in Europe.

"I can't give you exact numbers because it's classified information. There are less than 100 of them (Patriot batteries - ed.) in Europe. In fact, there are far fewer than 100 in Europe. But, of course, the entire Alliance has a significant number of Patriot batteries. The United States has the largest number of Patriot batteries," the NATO Secretary General added.

Read more: Zelenskyy discusses NATO-Ukraine Council meeting with Stoltenberg and Russian attack on Chernihiv