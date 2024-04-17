Since beginning of 2024, Russians have fired on Sumy region more than 4,000 times. In 2023 - 6 thousand times - Klymenko

On April 17, the Minister of Internal Affairs visited Sumy region. He held meetings with the heads of the police, emergency service, National Guard and State Border Guard Service.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko

On April 17, the Minister of Internal Affairs spent time in Sumy region. He visited border communities that are systematically shelled, met with the National Guard, border guards, police, rescuers, and local authorities.

"Since the beginning of 2024, Sumy region has been shelled by the enemy more than 4,000 times. For your understanding, the number of attacks over the whole of last year reached 6,000," Klymenko said.

The Minister held several operational meetings. With the leadership of the police and the emergency service - on the algorithm of actions during shelling, evacuation of civilians, provision of protective equipment and equipment.

They also discussed with the command of the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service the operational situation in the region, response to enemy actions, and the situation directly on the border. In particular, breakthrough attempts by Russian subversive reconnaissance groups.