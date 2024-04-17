ENG
News War
During day, 7 communities in Sumy region were under Russian fire, 39 explosions were recorded

On April 17, the Russian army fired 11 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 39 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military District Administration, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, they were shelled:

  • Yunakivka community: the enemy fired from mortars (9 explosions).
  • Krasnopillia community: shelling by FPV drone (2 explosions) and dropping of 6 VOG ammunition from a UAV.
  • Esman community: artillery shelling was recorded (3 explosions).
  • Velyka Pysarivka community: 5 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.
  • Bilopillia community: there was a shelling from small arms.
  • Seredyna-Buda community: the enemy attacked with artillery (9 explosions) and mortars (2 explosions).
  • Yampil community: Russians conducted air strikes with GABs (3 explosions).

