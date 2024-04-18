"Servant of People" Venislavskyi: Updating men’s data for consular services does not mean serving summons abroad

Updating the military registration data of men abroad is necessary so that TCR employees understand who is abroad and do not waste time on issuing summonses in Ukraine.

This was stated by People's Deputy from the Servant of the People faction Fedir Venislavskyi, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"Updating personal data to receive consular services is only a means for us to understand which of the citizens of Ukraine who are liable for military service are or are not permanently residing abroad. So that we did not issue summonses to them, TRCs did not issue summonses, did not spend time and resources on it," Venislavskyi explains.

According to him, after the men update their military records at the consulates, they will not be sent any more summonses. "We do not have a mechanism to serve the summons abroad, because it is served by representatives of the TCR SS (territorial center for recruitment and social support), and their jurisdiction does not apply abroad," the people's deputy noted.

Venislavskyi added that there is also no procedure for returning the men to Ukraine.

Read more: Law on mobilization in Ukraine has been published: it will enter into force on May 18

"There will definitely be no negative consequences for Ukrainian citizens who want to update their data, documents, passports, or receive consular services. It should be clarified that obtaining a military registration document does not in any way mean that these citizens will be mobilized tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, because it is quite difficult to create a mechanism that would force Ukrainian citizens to return if they do not want to, if they have legally crossed the state border and if there are no criminal proceedings against them in Ukraine," Venislavskyi said.