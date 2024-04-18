"Anti-Maidan activist" Voloshenkov is to be dismissed from Defense Procurement Agency after references to his "anti-Ukrainian activities"

Former Party of Regions People’s Deputy and Anti-Maidan activist Dmytro Voloshenkov may be dismissed from the Defense Procurement Agency.

The head of the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Maryna Bezrukova, told this in a commentary to Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

She said that she had initiated an internal investigation into the "completeness of the special check" that Voloshenkov underwent when he was hired by the Agency, and that she had also asked law enforcement agencies to conduct an additional check.

Bezrukova noted that Voloshenkov was hired under her predecessor and six months before she took over the agency in February 2024. He was promoted to the position of foreign economic activity manager.

"I did not know about his background. At the same time, I inquired about the results of Dmytro Voloshenkov's check. He passed a polygraph, and I don't know why these risks were not taken into account. According to the conclusions, he had no corruption risks, he is a professional worker. However, it is unacceptable for me to work in a team with people who have different values," the head of the Agency emphasized.

Bezrukova also said that she had initiated an internal investigation into the circumstances of Voloshenkov's employment as soon as she learned about his possible anti-Ukrainian activities in the past.

" Apart from that, we initiated an appeal to law enforcement agencies to check Dmytro's possible anti-Ukrainian activities. I also immediately raised this issue with him. As of now, all new employees are undergoing a lengthy special check," she summarized.

