Ukraine will receive a new aid package from Canada - Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada Kovaliv

Ukraine will receive an additional package of aid from Canada in 2024.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada Yuliia Kovaliv wrote about this on her Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the package includes:

budgetary support in the amount of 2.4 billion Canadian dollars (of which 2 billion have already been transferred through the IMF Special Account), with an additional 400 million to be received in the coming months;

1.6 billion Canadian dollars as part of a new 5-year military assistance program in accordance with the Security Agreement signed in Kyiv on February 24, 2024;

216.7 million Canadian dollars through the EBRD to finance reconstruction projects in Ukraine;

76 million Canadian dollars to finance projects under the program to support peace and security in Ukraine, including humanitarian demining.

The budget also notes the Canadian government's plans to cooperate with the G7 countries to bring Russia to justice, including through the confiscation of Russian sovereign assets.

