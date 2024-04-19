Orban: West is one step away from sending troops to Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Western countries are "one step away from sending their military to Ukraine."

"Today there is a pro-war majority in Brussels. Europe is dominated by war, and politics is dominated by the logic of war. I see preparations for war on the part of everyone and from all sides. The NATO Secretary General wants to establish a NATO mission in Ukraine. European leaders are already involved in the war, I talk to them, I hear them, they see the war as their own and they are waging it as their own," Orban said at a meeting with members of the Fidesz party.

The Hungarian prime minister added that the West is providing Ukraine with weapons and funds, but the situation is not getting better, which may lead to the deployment of Western troops to protect Ukraine from Russian invasion. "We are one step away from the West sending troops to Ukraine. This is a whirlpool of war that could drag Europe into the abyss. Brussels is playing with fire, what it is doing is a temptation," Orban emphasized.

According to him, he does not want Hungary "to become a toy of the great powers again," so he stands for peace and will not fight in the Russian-Ukrainian war on any side.

Orban emphasized that Hungary must defend the peace and security of its people and once again denied the possibility of war.

"We have to fight, we have to defend the peace and security of the Hungarian people, we have to defend our economic achievements, we have to defend our families and especially our children, so that Brussels understands: no migration, no gender, no war!" - the Hungarian prime minister said.

At the same time, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó added that "a significant number of European political leaders suffer from war psychosis."

"They all believe that they themselves are in a state of war. But the fact is that they are not. Europe is not at war. Europe is not being attacked... Think about the consequences of sanctions, the war on energy prices. Think about the consequences of the admission of Ukrainian grain. And the question is: why, two years later, with so much evidence, do they not recognize their mistakes?" - said the Hungarian minister.

