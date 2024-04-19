German Defense Ministry reports "positive signals" in search of air defense systems for Ukraine

Following the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, the German Ministry of Defense announced that it had received positive signals from its allies regarding the search for and transfer of additional air defense systems to Ukraine.

"We are negotiating with Denmark and the Netherlands on how they can support this initiative financially. Other partners agree to carefully study the issue of support," the statement said, Censor.NET reported citing LigaBusinessInform.

The German defense ministry called on other Western allies to join the initiative, as the situation in Ukraine has changed for the worse: Russia is increasingly using glider bombs that can be deployed over long distances.

Therefore, the Defense Ministry noted, Ukraine needs air defense systems now.